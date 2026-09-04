Türkiye posts three export records in August

Türkiye posts three export records in August

ANKARA
Türkiye posts three export records in August

Türkiye recorded three new export highs in August, with monthly shipments reaching $23.47 billion, eight-month exports rising to $185.01 billion and the rolling 12-month total climbing to $280.3 billion.

Exports increased 8.1 percent from a year earlier in August, while the January-August total was up 4 percent, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Sept. 3.

Imports, however, grew faster than exports. They rose 10.5 percent year-on-year to $28.71 billion in August, widening the monthly trade deficit by 22.3 percent to $5.24 billion.

In the first eight months, imports increased 5.3 percent to $250.79 billion, while the trade deficit grew 9.3 percent to $65.79 billion.

Bolat said exports had maintained their momentum despite weaker global conditions. Türkiye needs an additional $1.7 billion in annualized exports to meet its 2026 goods export target of $282 billion, he added.

Automotive exports rose 2.3 percent to $2.8 billion in August, while chemicals exports increased 3.4 percent to $2.7 billion. Mining exports climbed 24.4 percent to $650.5 million and ship and yacht exports advanced 22.9 percent to $100.5 million.

Defense and aerospace exports fell 38.7 percent year-on-year to $511.4 million in August, although their eight-month total remained 16.2 percent higher at $6.3 billion.

The United States accounted for the largest increase in exports during the first eight months, with shipments rising by $1.2 billion. Exports to the European Union grew 1.8 percent to $78.1 billion, while exports to Gulf countries declined 7.2 percent to $18.7 billion.

Turkish Exporters Assembly head Mustafa Gültepe said jewelry, electrical and electronics products, and ferrous and nonferrous metals made the largest contributions to August’s increase.

Gültepe welcomed recent revisions to employment support and a 250 billion Turkish Lira financing package for manufacturers but said exporters needed further measures to regain competitiveness.

“We are awaiting the new foreign-currency conversion support arrangements to be announced in October,” he said.

records,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

    US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

  2. Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

    Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

  3. Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

    Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

  4. Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

    Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

  5. Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

    Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer
Recommended
Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria
Turkish Airlines aims to join world’s 100 most valuable brands

Turkish Airlines aims to join world’s 100 most valuable brands
Teknopark Istanbul draws up five-year growth strategy

Teknopark Istanbul draws up five-year growth strategy
Türkiye to play key role in regional transport network: Lebanese minister

Türkiye to play key role in regional transport network: Lebanese minister
Türkiye’s services exports rise 6.5 pct in 2025, imports up 9.6 pct

Türkiye’s services exports rise 6.5 pct in 2025, imports up 9.6 pct
Türkiye pursues three critical goals in energy transition: Minister

Türkiye pursues three critical goals in energy transition: Minister
After heatwaves, will EU pivot back to the climate fight

After heatwaves, will EU pivot back to the climate fight?
WORLD US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

Donald Trump's representatives meet Russian officials in Moscow to discuss a potential free trade zone and frozen asset transfers before heading to Kyiv
ECONOMY Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Baghdad accelerates strategic pipeline projects to the Mediterranean Sea to reduce its reliance on the Strait of Hormuz
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿