Defense exports top $6 billion in January-August

ISTANBUL

Exports from Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry rose 16.2 percent year-on-year to $6.3 billion in the January-August period, according to official data.

The sector accounted for 3.4 percent of the country’s total exports during the eight-month period.

In August alone, however, defense and aerospace exports fell 38.7 percent from a year earlier to $511 million.

The industry’s rolling 12-month exports increased 29.3 percent to $10.3 billion as of August.

“[The sector’s] export performance is a strong indication of our engineering expertise, production capabilities and growing influence in international markets,” said Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), commenting on the latest figures.

The automotive industry remained Türkiye’s largest exporting sector in August, generating $2.79 billion in overseas sales.

The chemicals and chemical products sector ranked second with $2.70 billion in exports, while the electrical and electronics industry came third with $1.73 billion.

The jewelry sector posted the strongest export growth in August, with exports surging 174.7 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).