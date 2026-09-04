Defense exports top $6 billion in January-August

Defense exports top $6 billion in January-August

ISTANBUL
Defense exports top $6 billion in January-August

 

Exports from Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry rose 16.2 percent year-on-year to $6.3 billion in the January-August period, according to official data.

The sector accounted for 3.4 percent of the country’s total exports during the eight-month period.

In August alone, however, defense and aerospace exports fell 38.7 percent from a year earlier to $511 million.

The industry’s rolling 12-month exports increased 29.3 percent to $10.3 billion as of August.

“[The sector’s] export performance is a strong indication of our engineering expertise, production capabilities and growing influence in international markets,” said Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), commenting on the latest figures.

The automotive industry remained Türkiye’s largest exporting sector in August, generating $2.79 billion in overseas sales.

The chemicals and chemical products sector ranked second with $2.70 billion in exports, while the electrical and electronics industry came third with $1.73 billion.

The jewelry sector posted the strongest export growth in August, with exports surging 174.7 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

    US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

  2. Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

    Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

  3. Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

    Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

  4. Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

    Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

  5. Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

    Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer
Recommended
Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria
Turkish Airlines aims to join world’s 100 most valuable brands

Turkish Airlines aims to join world’s 100 most valuable brands
Teknopark Istanbul draws up five-year growth strategy

Teknopark Istanbul draws up five-year growth strategy
Türkiye to play key role in regional transport network: Lebanese minister

Türkiye to play key role in regional transport network: Lebanese minister
Türkiye’s services exports rise 6.5 pct in 2025, imports up 9.6 pct

Türkiye’s services exports rise 6.5 pct in 2025, imports up 9.6 pct
Türkiye pursues three critical goals in energy transition: Minister

Türkiye pursues three critical goals in energy transition: Minister
After heatwaves, will EU pivot back to the climate fight

After heatwaves, will EU pivot back to the climate fight?
WORLD US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

Donald Trump's representatives meet Russian officials in Moscow to discuss a potential free trade zone and frozen asset transfers before heading to Kyiv
ECONOMY Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Baghdad accelerates strategic pipeline projects to the Mediterranean Sea to reduce its reliance on the Strait of Hormuz
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿