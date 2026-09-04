ISIL-linked suspect killed after clash with police Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A suspected ISIL operative who was believed to be planning a terrorist attack in Türkiye was killed during a police operation in Istanbul early on Sept. 4, while a civilian bystander who was injured in the incident later succumbed to their wounds.

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Istanbul Police Department conducted the coordinated operation to capture Berkan Ç., who purchased a ticket for a bus departing from a terminal in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli district.

Officers returned fire and killed the suspect when he opened fire on police units. The civilian, who was hospitalized after being severely wounded during the armed clash, later died in the hospital despite extensive medical interventions.



In the aftermath of the operation, police continued their investigation and apprehended G.Ç. in Tuzla on suspicion of being linked to the suspect.



A search of the suspect’s residence uncovered an unlicensed handgun, 200 rounds of ammunition and a large quantity of digital materials.

During a search of the home of the suspect who was killed in the operation, authorities also found several substances believed to be potentially usable in the making of explosives.



Türkiye declared ISIL a terrorist organization in 2013. Turkish security forces regularly conduct nationwide operations to apprehend suspected members of the group, blamed for multiple fatal bombings and armed assaults.