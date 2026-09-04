Health Ministry launches packaged food nutrition score

Health Ministry launches packaged food nutrition score

ANKARA
Health Ministry launches packaged food nutrition score

Türkiye’s Health Ministry has launched an online “Nutrition Score” digital tool to simplify reading complex labels on packaged foods and help consumers make healthier choices.

The Public Health General Directorate’s Healthy Nutrition and Active Life Department introduced the calculator on its website. Users enter nutritional values listed per 100 grams or 100 milliliters, including fat, protein, starch-based sugars and sweeteners.

Evaluating both positive and negative nutrients, the system categorizes product quality across five levels ranging from “excellent” to “insufficient.”

Officials expect the application to relieve consumers from manually assessing nutritional balance while checking ingredients, portion sizes, expiration dates and storage conditions. Though similar weight-loss systems exist in the market, the state-run application aims to spread healthy food awareness to wider audiences.

Obesity and diet-related chronic diseases remain a major public health concern in Türkiye, where authorities often implement regulations on food labeling to increase transparency, protect consumer rights and combat misinformation in the rapidly growing packaged food industry. Health officials frequently urge citizens to adopt active lifestyles and monitor their daily caloric intake to prevent long-term medical complications. This new system represents another step in this ongoing national campaign against unhealthy dietary patterns.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

    Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

  2. Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

    Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

  3. Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

    Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

  4. Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

    Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

  5. Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

    Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13
Recommended
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks
Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13
Türkiye aims for top spot in honey production

Türkiye aims for top spot in honey production
ISIL suspect evaded raids before fatal Istanbul shootout

ISIL suspect evaded raids before fatal Istanbul shootout
Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries

Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries
Kurum urges action to close global climate finance gap

Kurum urges action to close global climate finance gap
Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions

Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions
WORLD Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

The Israeli army launches fresh operations across the border in response to a Hezbollah drone attack, issuing urgent warnings for local residents to leave the area
ECONOMY Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Baghdad accelerates strategic pipeline projects to the Mediterranean Sea to reduce its reliance on the Strait of Hormuz
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿