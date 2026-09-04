Cathay Pacific cancels flights to Dubai, Riyadh until Dec. 1

LONDON

(AA Photo)

Cathay Pacific said on Sept. 4 that it has cancelled all flights to Dubai and Riyadh until Dec. 1 due to the “latest developments” in the Middle East.

“In view of the latest developments in the Middle East, Cathay Pacific’s Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights have been cancelled up to and including 30 November 2026,” the Hong Kong flag carrier said in a statement.

It noted that affected travelers will be offered the flexibility to rebook, reroute or refund their tickets.

“Cathay will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East,” it added.

It came amid renewed Iran-US fighting after a US strike on Iran’s Larak Island earlier this week ended a month-long lull in hostilities.