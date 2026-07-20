Fidan urges return to US-Iran memorandum

DOHA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for a return to the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, saying Türkiye and Qatar are coordinating closely to revive diplomatic efforts and contain regional instability.

Speaking to Qatar TV during a visit to Doha on July 19, Fidan said Qatar was using “all constructive methods and all available channels” to resolve the crisis.

“Hopefully, we will receive good news in the coming days,” he said.

“Türkiye is also in close coordination with Qatar on this issue.”

Fidan said the hostilities had hurt regional economies and warned that a broader conflict would create further instability.

Attacks on infrastructure across the region made renewed diplomacy more urgent, he added.

“Our wish is that an agreement between Iran and America will be reached again as soon as possible,” Fidan said.

He said a memorandum had been prepared through Pakistan’s mediation, Qatar’s contributions and Türkiye’s support.

“However, we have since moved away from that point. We need to return to it,” he said.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed implementation of the memorandum, including provisions on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Fidan said Qatar’s security and regional stability were also in Türkiye’s interest, adding that Ankara would continue working with Gulf countries and other countries in the Islamic world.

He also described Türkiye and Qatar as strategic partners and offered condolences over the death of former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on July 12.

Fidan credited the former ruler with helping lay the foundations of bilateral relations.

“There is a need for constructive cooperation rather than competition in the region, and Qatar is making serious efforts toward that goal,” he said.