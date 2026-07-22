Wildfires hit four provinces, prompt evacuations

Wildfires hit four provinces, prompt evacuations

ISTANBUL
Wildfires hit four provinces, prompt evacuations

Firefighters responding to a forest fire in Antalya's Kepez district.(DHA)

Firefighters battled forest fires in Muğla, Antalya and Afyonkarahisar on July 22 as authorities evacuated some homes in Antalya.

A separate blaze in Aydın was brought under control.

In Muğla’s Fethiye district, a fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. in woodland near the Gökçeovacık area of Göcek neighborhood.

The flames, which started close to residential areas, spread rapidly under strong winds.

Forestry and municipal crews were fighting the blaze from the air and on the ground, while authorities opened an investigation into its cause.

Another fire began around midday in the Çamlıca neighborhood of Antalya’s Kepez district.

Five firefighting helicopters, four aircraft and ground crews were initially dispatched.

Some homes near the fire zone were evacuated as a precaution.

Residents cleared vegetation and wet dry grass around their properties, while gendarmerie teams restricted access to areas considered at risk.

In Afyonkarahisar, a blaze broke out at around 1 p.m. in woodland between the towns of Sülün and Büyükkalecik and the Bayraktepe neighborhood.

Fire engines, forestry vehicles, heavy machinery and personnel were sent to the area.

Aerial support was requested because of difficult terrain, while dense smoke was visible from the city center.

Meanwhile, crews brought a forest fire near the rural Kayran neighborhood of Aydın’s Kuyucak district under control following an aerial and ground response.

Cooling operations continued in the area.

Türkiye, wildfires, evacuations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India
LATEST NEWS

  1. Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

    Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

  2. Heat-related hospital cases reach record high in Tokyo

    Heat-related hospital cases reach record high in Tokyo

  3. Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

    Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

  4. Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report

    Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report

  5. ECB holds key deposit rate at 2.25 pct amid Iran war flare-up

    ECB holds key deposit rate at 2.25 pct amid Iran war flare-up
Recommended
Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report

Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report
Türkiye’s top court orders compensation for families of Sivas massacre victims

Türkiye’s top court orders compensation for families of Sivas massacre victims
Erdoğan meets boy behind ‘Cake Not Hate’ campaign

Erdoğan meets boy behind ‘Cake Not Hate’ campaign
Eurofighter training program to start in August: Defense Ministry

Eurofighter training program to start in August: Defense Ministry
Gendarmerie detains director over drug allegations in Bursa

Gendarmerie detains director over drug allegations in Bursa
Graduate employment declines slightly in Türkiye: Official data

Graduate employment declines slightly in Türkiye: Official data
Crews partially contain Fethiye forest fire

Crews partially contain Fethiye forest fire
WORLD Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

On July 22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed “stringent punishment” for those involved in exam fraud that has fueled student anger, in his first direct comments tied to major protests challenging his government.
ECONOMY Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

The price of the benchmark international oil contract, Brent North Sea, reached $100 a barrel in trading on July 23 after Yemen's Houthi rebels struck oil tankers in the Red Sea.

SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿