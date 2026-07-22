Wildfires hit four provinces, prompt evacuations

ISTANBUL

Firefighters responding to a forest fire in Antalya's Kepez district.(DHA)

Firefighters battled forest fires in Muğla, Antalya and Afyonkarahisar on July 22 as authorities evacuated some homes in Antalya.

A separate blaze in Aydın was brought under control.

In Muğla’s Fethiye district, a fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. in woodland near the Gökçeovacık area of Göcek neighborhood.

The flames, which started close to residential areas, spread rapidly under strong winds.

Forestry and municipal crews were fighting the blaze from the air and on the ground, while authorities opened an investigation into its cause.

Another fire began around midday in the Çamlıca neighborhood of Antalya’s Kepez district.

Five firefighting helicopters, four aircraft and ground crews were initially dispatched.

Some homes near the fire zone were evacuated as a precaution.

Residents cleared vegetation and wet dry grass around their properties, while gendarmerie teams restricted access to areas considered at risk.

In Afyonkarahisar, a blaze broke out at around 1 p.m. in woodland between the towns of Sülün and Büyükkalecik and the Bayraktepe neighborhood.

Fire engines, forestry vehicles, heavy machinery and personnel were sent to the area.

Aerial support was requested because of difficult terrain, while dense smoke was visible from the city center.

Meanwhile, crews brought a forest fire near the rural Kayran neighborhood of Aydın’s Kuyucak district under control following an aerial and ground response.

Cooling operations continued in the area.