Deceptive advertisers slapped with fines

ANKARA

Türkiye’s consumer watchdog fined deceptive advertisers more than 185 million Turkish Liras ($3.9 million) during the first seven months of the year, the Trade Ministry announced on July 22.

The Advertising Board, operating under the ministry, reviewed over 21,000 cases involving misleading commercials, unfair business practices and deceptive marketing between January and July.

In its latest monthly session, the panel evaluated 149 cases, finding 118 in violation of commercial standards. Authorities ordered the suspension of 74 promotions, hit 44 with both suspensions and administrative fines, and blocked online access to three campaigns.

Regulators imposed maximum penalties on hair-growth product manufacturers making unproven scientific claims. One spray product falsely advertised “2,000 new hair roots every 10 days” and “awakening dormant follicles” using unverified claims and misleading photos.

The crackdown also targeted visa consulting agencies making false promises. Following preliminary reviews, five firms were ordered to halt ads guaranteeing “100% approval,” “guaranteed appointments” or “instant solutions.”

Additionally, officials suspended social media campaigns exploiting religious sentiments, specifically targeting products marketed as “scent of the Kaaba” and “scent of Ravza.”

“Our ministry will continue its rigorous inspections across all channels to safeguard consumers from deceptive practices,” the ministry said in a statement.