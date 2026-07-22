Athens nears final approval of Israeli air defense package

Athens nears final approval of Israeli air defense package

ATHENS
Athens nears final approval of Israeli air defense package

 

A senior Israeli defense delegation is set to travel to Greece this week, as Athens prepares to approve a multibillion-euro procurement package for Israeli-made air defense systems, a move that could further heighten tensions with Türkiye in the Aegean.

According to Greek media reports, Greece’s top national security body, KYSEA, is expected to give final approval on July 23 to a procurement package worth around 3 billion euros under the planned “Achilles
Shield” integrated air and missile defense project.

The package reportedly includes Israeli-made air defense systems such as Rafael’s SPYDER and David’s Sling, along with the Barak MX system developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The approval would mark the final formal step before Greece launches what is expected to become one of its largest defense modernization programs in recent years.

The project aims to establish a layered air and missile defense network capable of protecting critical infrastructure on both the Greek mainland and its islands against threats ranging from ballistic missiles and aircraft to drones.

Shortly after the council’s decision, officials from Israel’s Defense Ministry are expected to travel to Athens to sign the relevant contracts.

The planned deployment of Israeli-made air defense systems, particularly on islands in the eastern Aegean, is likely to be closely watched by Türkiye. Any deployment in the disputed Aegean region could add another source of friction between the two NATO allies, whose longstanding disputes include territorial waters and the militarization of Greek islands.

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