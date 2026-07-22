Russia's Lavrov says will meet Rubio in Manila

Russia's Lavrov says will meet Rubio in Manila

MANILA
Russias Lavrov says will meet Rubio in Manila

Lavrov (AA)

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila on July 23 for talks set to focus on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"The meeting will be useful in any case. It's good to ask questions and get answers," Lavrov told reporters on July 22.

He said the meeting would take place on the morning of July 23 on the sidelines of an ASEAN gathering of Southeast Asian foreign ministers in the Philippine capital.

Moscow has condemned Washington's fresh strikes on its key ally Iran.

U.S.-led talks on ending the war in Ukraine have stalled, with its attention turning to the Middle East and as Russia sticks to its hardline demands for Ukraine to cede territory.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also backed a Ukrainian campaign of long-range counter-strikes on Russian energy facilities as an escalation that could lead to the end of the war.

The strikes have caused fuel shortages across Russia – one of the world's top oil producers.

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