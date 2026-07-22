Five more public figures summoned in Ahbap charity probe

ISTANBUL

As the high-profile investigation into Turkish singer Haluk Levent’s Ahbap charity continues to gather momentum, prosecutors on July 22 summoned five more public figures to address mounting allegations of financial fraud and money laundering.

Journalists Ece Üner and Fatih Portakal, lawyer Feyza Altun, musician Gökhan Özoğuz and TV presenter Öykü Serter were called by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office as part of the widening investigation.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) identified severe accounting anomalies within the charity, citing illicit transfers, extensive gambling expenditures and rapid property liquidations. To safeguard remaining assets against further misappropriation, authorities executed a seizure order.

The investigation has led to the arrest of 27 individuals, including Ahbap founder Levent and internet personality Oğuzhan Uğur. Police initially detained suspects in a sweeping July 12 operation, while courts subsequently jailed them pending trial.