Istanbul, Ankara make top 100 in global student city index

ISTANBUL

Istanbul and Ankara secured positions among the world’s top 100 student hubs in the QS Best Student Cities 2027 ranking, despite both metropolitan areas experiencing slight drops from their previous standings.



The London-based analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds evaluated 150 global destinations for the latest index, which requires candidate cities to maintain a population exceeding 250,000 and host at least two ranked universities. Istanbul placed 65th with a score of 70.2, falling four spots from last year, while Ankara slipped 11 places to rank 90th with 62.1 points.



The comprehensive list assesses six core metrics, encompassing academic performance, employer activity, desirability, affordability, student diversity and the overall student experience.



Breaking down these subcategories, Istanbul ranked 73rd in desirability — a metric gauging safety, environment, transportation and living quality. In the employer activity category, which measures corporate interest in graduates, Istanbul took the 56th spot, with the Turkish capital following closely at 69th.



“Türkiye did the hard part, increasing the number of universities in the global top 500 from one to six within three years. Today it hosts 379,000 international students, and three of its universities rank in the global top 100 for employer reputation,” QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said.



On the global stage, Seoul claimed the top spot as the ultimate student destination, followed by Tokyo and London. Concurrently, Melbourne climbed one position to secure fourth place, leaving Munich and Sydney to share the fifth rank in the 2027 evaluation.