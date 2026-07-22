Time rewinds in historic Fatih as ‘Nostalgia Days’ kicks off

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s historic Fatih district has sprung to life with a weeklong celebration of local heritage as part of the “Nostalgic Days” festival, bringing young and old together through classic games, vintage attractions and cultural performances.



Organized by the Fatih Municipality, the festival has opened at Topkapı Kaleiçi Square and will run through July 26, transforming the public space into a recreation of the communal atmosphere that once defined Istanbul’s neighborhoods.



Open daily from 6 p.m. until midnight, the event features a wide range of activities inspired by everyday life in past decades. Visitors can enjoy traditional street games, ride a nostalgic tram, explore a vintage-style amusement park, browse auction stalls and pose in themed photo areas. Children’s workshops and stands serving traditional Turkish delicacies further add to the festive atmosphere.



The program also includes quiz competitions, children’s musicals, illusion shows and concerts featuring nostalgic music, offering entertainment for visitors of all ages.



Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan said the festival aims to revive the values associated with traditional neighborhood culture, including close-knit community ties, neighborly relations and the spirit of sharing.

According to Turan, the event introduces younger generations to the games and customs that shaped earlier childhoods, while giving older visitors an opportunity to revisit cherished memories. He described the gathering as a meaningful meeting point where different generations can connect through shared cultural experiences.