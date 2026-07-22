Time rewinds in historic Fatih as ‘Nostalgia Days’ kicks off

Time rewinds in historic Fatih as ‘Nostalgia Days’ kicks off

ISTANBUL
Time rewinds in historic Fatih as ‘Nostalgia Days’ kicks off

Istanbul’s historic Fatih district has sprung to life with a weeklong celebration of local heritage as part of the “Nostalgic Days” festival, bringing young and old together through classic games, vintage attractions and cultural performances.


Organized by the Fatih Municipality, the festival has opened at Topkapı Kaleiçi Square and will run through July 26, transforming the public space into a recreation of the communal atmosphere that once defined Istanbul’s neighborhoods.


Open daily from 6 p.m. until midnight, the event features a wide range of activities inspired by everyday life in past decades. Visitors can enjoy traditional street games, ride a nostalgic tram, explore a vintage-style amusement park, browse auction stalls and pose in themed photo areas. Children’s workshops and stands serving traditional Turkish delicacies further add to the festive atmosphere.


The program also includes quiz competitions, children’s musicals, illusion shows and concerts featuring nostalgic music, offering entertainment for visitors of all ages.


Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan said the festival aims to revive the values associated with traditional neighborhood culture, including close-knit community ties, neighborly relations and the spirit of sharing.
According to Turan, the event introduces younger generations to the games and customs that shaped earlier childhoods, while giving older visitors an opportunity to revisit cherished memories. He described the gathering as a meaningful meeting point where different generations can connect through shared cultural experiences.

Türkiye, nostalgia,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India
LATEST NEWS

  1. Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

    Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

  2. Heat-related hospital cases reach record high in Tokyo

    Heat-related hospital cases reach record high in Tokyo

  3. Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

    Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

  4. Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report

    Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report

  5. ECB holds key deposit rate at 2.25 pct amid Iran war flare-up

    ECB holds key deposit rate at 2.25 pct amid Iran war flare-up
Recommended
Toronto International Film Festival sets 51st edition lineup

Toronto International Film Festival sets 51st edition lineup
Restored steam locomotive museum welcomes visitors

Restored steam locomotive museum welcomes visitors
Türkiye selects ‘Spolia Futures’ for 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale

Türkiye selects ‘Spolia Futures’ for 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale
Skywalker’s lightsaber auctioned for $3.75 mln

Skywalker’s lightsaber auctioned for $3.75 mln
Revamped Museum of Anatolian Civilizations debuts 288 artifacts

Revamped Museum of Anatolian Civilizations debuts 288 artifacts
Scars of war linger on Syria’s Saint Simeon monaster

Scars of war linger on Syria’s Saint Simeon monaster
Loti’s home preserves echoes of Ottoman design

Loti’s home preserves echoes of Ottoman design
WORLD Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

On July 22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed “stringent punishment” for those involved in exam fraud that has fueled student anger, in his first direct comments tied to major protests challenging his government.
ECONOMY Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

The price of the benchmark international oil contract, Brent North Sea, reached $100 a barrel in trading on July 23 after Yemen's Houthi rebels struck oil tankers in the Red Sea.

SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿