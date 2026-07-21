Restoration to begin at expanded ancient city excavation in northwestern Türkiye

DÜZCE

Archaeologists working at the ancient city of Prusias ad Hypium in Türkiye’s northwestern Düzce province are preparing to begin an extensive restoration program after significantly expanding the excavation area, in a move expected to strengthen the region’s cultural and historical tourism.

Excavations at the site, carried out for the past seven years under the supervision of the Konuralp Museum Directorate with permission from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and support from Düzce Municipality, have grown from roughly 4,000 square meters in 2019 to 6,500 square meters this year.

Known as the “Ephesus of the Western Black Sea,” Prusias ad Hypium has yielded remains spanning the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods, highlighting more than 2,500 years of continuous settlement.

Among the notable discoveries are marble heads depicting Medusa and Alexander the Great, a statue of Apollo, a lion mosaic, a Byzantine-era water reservoir and an Ottoman bathhouse, all of which have been added to Türkiye’s cultural heritage inventory.

Alongside ongoing excavations, conservation, lifting and restoration work is set to begin later this year after restoration projects received approval from the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Officials aim to present the site in a form closer to its original appearance while improving visitor access and boosting regional tourism.

Art historian Raşit Aydın, a member of the excavation team, said work in the 2026 season is focused on the southwestern section of the ancient theater, where archaeologists continue to uncover architectural remains dating largely to the Late Roman period.

“Konuralp continues to surprise us with new discoveries,” Aydın said, noting that this year’s finds have primarily consisted of architectural remains that provide fresh insight into the city’s development.

He described Prusias ad Hypium as one of the region’s most significant Roman cities, later inhabited continuously through the Byzantine and Ottoman eras.

“We have completed approximately 99 percent of the theater excavation,” Aydın said. “We see the end of this year and 2027 as the restoration period. Our projects have been submitted to the ministry and approved.”

The restoration plans include the construction of walking paths and visitor infrastructure, with the aim of transforming the site into a fully developed archaeological park.

Aydın noted that excavations have uncovered not only Roman monuments but also Ottoman-era structures, while geophysical surveys suggest additional features, including a stadium and bath complexes, remain buried beneath the ground.

He described the ancient theater as the largest and most significant one unearthed in the Western Black Sea region, calling it “a true imperial theater” and an important asset for Turkish archaeology.

The archaeological site is currently open to visitors free of charge throughout the week, with archaeologists and art historians providing information on the city’s rich history as interest from domestic and international visitors continues to grow.