Swelling waterways treat sightseers to scenic boat tours

KAYSERİ

Visitors to Sultan Marshes National Park, one of Türkiye’s most important bird sanctuaries, are once again exploring the wetlands by boat as rising water levels have restored access to the area’s vast reed beds.



Declared a strictly protected sensitive area, Sultan Marshes National Park offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy nature through hiking trails and birdwatching.

Located between the districts of Develi, Yahyalı and Yeşilhisar in Kayseri province, the park is home to more than 300 bird species.



With water levels increasing this year, visitors can once again navigate the marshes aboard colorful boats, gliding through the reeds while taking in views of Mount Erciyes and capturing photographs of the scenic landscape. Mesut Atasoy, who operates tourism activities in the area, said visitors have been delighted to rediscover Sultan Marshes by boat.



Pointing out that the park had been severely affected by drought in previous years, Atasoy said, “Compared with last year, conditions are much better. Because there was so little water, bird diversity had declined. Now that water levels have risen, endemic bird species have returned. Being close to Cappadocia and Mount Erciyes and located on the route to Kapuzbaşı Waterfalls, is a great advantage for us. We hope that with abundant water and growing tourism potential, even better days lie ahead.”



He added that water depth, which had dropped to as little as 20 centimeters last year, has reached up to 3 meters in some parts of the marsh this season.

Atasoy said they have been expanding the range of activities available in the park.



“We currently have nearly 15 boats. There are certain endemic bird species that tourists want to see, and we take them into the reeds by boat to observe them. We guide visitors according to their interests and assist them throughout the tour. Domestic tourists have really embraced the boat experience. People come to take photographs and enjoy day trips on the water. Since we do not have a sea here, many people miss being on the water and riding in a boat, and they can satisfy that longing here. We simply make that possible. Some tours last one hour while others can take up to five hours,” he said.



Visitors praised the experience, describing the boat rides as a peaceful way to discover the wetland’s wildlife.



“Together with the view of Mount Erciyes, we can enjoy a boat tour in a cool and tranquil setting. It’s a wonderful place for relaxing and spending time in nature,” visitor Sedat Sarıgül said.



Other visitors said the tours offered a memorable opportunity to observe numerous bird species up close while exploring one of Türkiye’s most valuable wetlands.