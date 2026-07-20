Topkapı Palace reopens Sherbethane with expanded display

ISTANBUL

The Sherbethane, or Sherbet House, at Topkapı Palace has reopened to visitors after the completion of an extensive restoration and exhibition redesign, offering a significantly expanded collection that sheds light on the Ottoman palace’s traditions of beverages, desserts, medicinal preparations, fragrances and ceremonial presentation.



Located within the Matbah-ı Amire (Imperial Kitchens) complex in the palace’s second courtyard, the historic section now presents 452 artifacts, up from 174 previously displayed, allowing visitors to explore a broader range of objects related to palace cuisine and daily life.



Topkapı Palace Director İlhan Kocaman said the Sherbethane had been open since 2010 but required restoration after years of use.



“We carried out a nine-month project to restore the building, renew the existing displays and increase the number of exhibited works. As of today, the project has been completed. We have expanded the collection from 174 to 452 artifacts,” Kocaman told state-run Anadolu Agency.



He explained that the Sherbethane was not only where beverages were prepared but also where many of the palace’s desserts were made.



“Various medicinal pastes and remedies were also prepared here under the supervision of the chief physician. The Sherbethane served not only the sultan but also members of the palace household and other palace staff. Alongside desserts, beverages were distributed here. During the month of Muharram, aşure, which held an important place in Ottoman culture, was also prepared and served here. Visitors will now have the opportunity to see many objects that have never before been exhibited,” he said.



Operating as a section of the Helvahane, the Sherbethane was one of the Ottoman palace’s main production centers for baklava, helva, sherbets and a wide variety of desserts prepared for the sultan and members of the imperial court.



The facility also produced medicines, herbal pastes and fragrances under the supervision of the chief physician, reflecting not only the palace’s culinary traditions but also its practices related to health, healing and perfume making.



The renewed exhibition features a wide range of artifacts, including porcelain containers used for nevruziye sweets, silver, tombak and porcelain vessels for aşure, covered dessert bowls, Chinese porcelain pickle jars, sherbet jars, sherbet cups, sherbet cloth covers, incense burners and rosewater sprinklers.



The Imperial Kitchens complex first underwent a comprehensive restoration in 2010. After approximately 15 years of use, the museum spaces were redesigned to meet evolving exhibition and conservation needs.



Restoration work intensified last year and was completed in 2026 with a new curatorial concept, expanded object selection and redesigned displays.



As part of the project, the building’s historic fabric was preserved while its structural system was reinforced. Basalt stone flooring was renewed, new display cases were installed and interpretive panels were designed to blend with the architecture of the historic structure.



The Sherbethane is open to visitors every day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., except Tuesdays, when Topkapı Palace is closed.