Kayseri’s Karakuş Tumulus welcomes visitors after dark

Kayseri’s Karakuş Tumulus welcomes visitors after dark

KAYSERİ
Kayseri’s Karakuş Tumulus welcomes visitors after dark

Karakuş Tumulus, one of the most significant funerary monuments of the ancient Commagene Kingdom in the Kahta district of the southeastern province of Adıyaman, is now open to visitors at night following the completion of a new illumination project.


Implemented by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Kahta District Governor’s Office, the General Lighting Project has transformed the monument, also known as the “Queens’ Tomb,” into an evening attraction for both domestic and international visitors.


Dating back to 36–21 B.C., the tumulus stands around 30 meters high with a diameter of 110 meters. As part of the project, its columns, walking paths and surrounding area have been illuminated using specialized LED technology.


The tumulus contains the tombs of Isias, the wife of King Antiochos I of Commagene, his daughter Antiochis and his granddaughter Aka. Since the lighting system became operational, more than 5,000 people have visited the site during evening hours.


Adıyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan said visitors prefer touring archaeological sites in the evening during the summer months due to the region’s high daytime temperatures.


Project coordinator Ömer Çelebi said the lighting system was installed using three different LED technologies with a total energy capacity
of approximately 3.5 kilowatts, ensuring that the historical fabric of the monument was not damaged.


In addition to illuminating the monument’s columns and mound, the project also introduced bollard lighting along the walking routes to improve visitor safety.


“With this project, we have made it possible for visitors to explore Karakuş Tumulus safely and comfortably at night. We believe the initiative will make a significant contribution to regional tourism,” Çelebi said.

The tumulus stands around 30 meters high with a diameter of 110 meters.

Kayseri,

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