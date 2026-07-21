Gaziantep’s history comes alive in Digital Museum

Gaziantep’s history comes alive in Digital Museum

GAZİANTEP
Gaziantep’s history comes alive in Digital Museum

The newly opened Digital Museum in the southeastern city of Gaziantep is offering visitors an interactive journey through thousands of years of the city’s history using artificial intelligence-powered visual and audio technology.


Located in the Kamil Ocak National Garden, the 250-square-meter venue immerses audiences in a 12-minute chronological narrative spanning from ancient civilizations to the present day. Eight high-resolution projectors and a three-dimensional surround sound system transform the exhibition space into a fully immersive environment, allowing visitors to experience key moments in Gaziantep’s past as though they are part of the story.

Unlike conventional museums, the facility has been designed as an experience center that combines cultural heritage with cutting-edge digital technology. In addition to its permanent historical presentation, the museum will host rotating thematic and artistic screenings, including educational films and special programs marking national holidays and cultural events.

Murat Dağ, head of the Libraries and Museums Branch at Gaziantep Municipality, said AI-assisted content has been developed to make learning more engaging, particularly for younger audiences, by combining immersive visuals with sound-based storytelling.

Since opening, the museum has attracted significant public interest, welcoming up to 1,000 visitors a day.

Artificial Intelligence,

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