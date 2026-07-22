Türkiye becomes ASEAN’s 12th dialogue partner

Türkiye becomes ASEAN’s 12th dialogue partner

ANKARA
Türkiye becomes ASEAN’s 12th dialogue partner

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on July 21 welcomed Türkiye’s admission as the 12th dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), following an announcement by the Philippines’ top diplomat, Maria Theresa Lazaro, during a meeting in Manila.

In a statement shared on X, Fidan said the decision marked “another significant outcome,” and it placed Türkiye immediately below full membership within ASEAN, a status previously granted to only 11 countries.

He thanked his ASEAN counterparts, the Philippines as the bloc’s current chair and its Secretariat for supporting Ankara’s 2024 application, saying the move would strengthen Türkiye’s long-term engagement with the Asia-Pacific region and deepen political and economic cooperation with the bloc.

He noted that trade between Türkiye and ASEAN members has grown from $6.5 billion to $16 billion since institutional relations were established in 2010.

Fidan added that the new status would further strengthen political and economic cooperation with the nearly 700 million-strong region, whose economy is valued at more than $4 trillion.

In a separate statement, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision, saying it would “further advance our strategic cooperation with ASEAN.”

The bloc also granted Germany and Qatar sectoral dialogue partner status, according to the Philippines’ presidential office.

“These developments demonstrate the continued confidence of our partners in ASEAN. We also view this as a positive step in realizing the aspirations laid down in the ASEAN Community Vision 2045,” Lazaro told a news conference.

The ministers of the 11-member bloc met for their annual 59th meeting on July 21 in Manila.

Türkiye established institutional relations and signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, one of ASEAN’s founding documents, in 2010, before becoming a sectoral dialogue partner in 2017.

In recent years, Türkiye has increased exchanges and engagements with Asian nations under its Asia Anew Initiative launched in 2019.

partnership,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

    Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

  2. Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report

    Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report

  3. ECB holds key deposit rate at 2.25 pct amid Iran war flare-up

    ECB holds key deposit rate at 2.25 pct amid Iran war flare-up

  4. Türkiye’s top court orders compensation for families of Sivas massacre victims

    Türkiye’s top court orders compensation for families of Sivas massacre victims

  5. Erdoğan meets boy behind ‘Cake Not Hate’ campaign

    Erdoğan meets boy behind ‘Cake Not Hate’ campaign
Recommended
Eurofighter training program to start in August: Defense Ministry

Eurofighter training program to start in August: Defense Ministry
Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation
Erdoğan holds calls with Spanish, Latvian leaders

Erdoğan holds calls with Spanish, Latvian leaders
Belgium eyes Turkish frigates as Dutch defense deal falters

Belgium eyes Turkish frigates as Dutch defense deal falters
Saudi Arabia establishes new visa category for Turkish drivers

Saudi Arabia establishes new visa category for Turkish drivers
WORLD Thousands of far-right Israelis raid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem

Thousands of far-right Israelis raid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem

Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led thousands of Israelis into Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound on July 23, breaching the site’s decades-old status quo as he marked a Jewish day of mourning.
ECONOMY Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

Brent North Sea oil price hits $100 on Mideast attacks

The price of the benchmark international oil contract, Brent North Sea, reached $100 a barrel in trading on July 23 after Yemen's Houthi rebels struck oil tankers in the Red Sea.

SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿