Kurtulmuş meets AKP, İYİ Party officials on anti-terror bid

Kurtulmuş meets AKP, İYİ Party officials on anti-terror bid

ANKARA
Kurtulmuş meets AKP, İYİ Party officials on anti-terror bid

 

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has concluded his meetings with political party representatives over the drafted legal framework that would enable the implementation of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” project.

Kurtulmuş held separate meetings with İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu and senior officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), including its parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler and spokesman Ömer Çelik, as well as Efkan Ala and Özlem Zengin.

The meetings came as the parliament speaker is working on a drafted law to tackle the legal aspects of the “terror-free Türkiye” bid that envisages the complete disarmament and dissolution of PKK. The legal package is expected to deal with the status of former PKK members.

Dervişoğlu, whose İYİ Party did not join a parliamentary panel tasked on the issue, met Kurtulmuş in a rare meeting but said, “I conveyed our principled position in a most direct way.”

During an earlier address to lawmakers, Dervişoğlu said the İYİ Party “will never be a part of a parliamentary effort that would issue an amnesty to the terrorists,” particularly jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Following the engagements at the parliament, Kurtulmuş is set to decide on how to proceed with the prospective law tied to the campaign and when to submit it to the General Assembly.

anti terror,

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