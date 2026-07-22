Özel’s new party eyes 90-plus lawmakers from CHP

ANKARA

Around 90 lawmakers from Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) are expected to join a new movement led by ousted leader Özgür Özel following a controversial court ruling that has reinstated his predecessor.

Reports said Özel and his allies are expected to submit the party’s founding petition to the Interior Ministry early next week, with more than 90 lawmakers having already pledged support. Some suggested the number could eventually approach 100.

Özel announced the formation of the new party during his farewell address at the CHP’s weekly meeting in parliament on July 21, attended by more than 80 MPs.

The split follows a court decision that annulled the CHP’s 38th ordinary convention held in November 2023 and restored former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Efforts by Özel’s camp to force an extraordinary vote after the ruling failed.

The case was referred to the Court of Appeals shortly before the judicial recess began on July 20, making a final ruling unlikely in the near term.

Özel met with senior allies on July 22 to finalize the timeline for submitting the party’s founding documents, resigning from the CHP and transferring lawmakers to the new movement. He is expected to serve as the party’s chair.

The party’s name has not yet been finalized, although local media said “New Party” has emerged as the leading option while work on the party’s logo continues.

Once the resignations are completed, the CHP is expected to lose its status as the largest opposition party in parliament to the new formation.

However, the transfer of lawmakers alone will not entitle the new party to state funding. Initially, the party’s income is expected to come from membership dues, lawmakers’ contributions, donations, publications and event revenues.

Under Turkish law, it would become eligible for public funding only if it secures at least 3 percent of the vote in the first parliamentary election it contests.

According to reports, there are currently no plans for CHP mayors to join the new party in the initial phase. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of members reportedly resigned from the CHP following Özel’s July 21 speech.

Under Turkish election law, political parties must establish organizations in at least 41 provinces and hold a national congress at least six months before an election to be eligible to participate.

The new party’s platform is expected to uphold the principles and reforms of modern Türkiye and CHP founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, secularism, the rule of law, parliamentary democracy and social democratic values.

Özel is also expected to make his long-promoted vision of a broad “Türkiye alliance” a central element of the party’s political message.