Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation

ANKARA

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek held talks with his Saudi counterpart, Walid bin Muhammad Al-Samaani, and his delegation at the ministry’s headquarters in Ankara.(IHA)

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia discussed expanding judicial cooperation on July 22, including the digitalization of judicial services, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and efforts against organized crime.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek held talks with his Saudi counterpart, Walid bin Muhammad Al-Samaani, and his delegation at the ministry’s headquarters in Ankara.

Gürlek said Türkiye was ready to share its experience with the National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP), which allows judicial proceedings to be conducted electronically, as well as alternative dispute-resolution mechanisms.

“We are ready to share with the Saudi Justice Ministry the experience we have gained in the digitalization of the judiciary, AI-assisted applications, cybersecurity, judicial assistance and alternative resolution methods,” he said.

The two sides also discussed increasing exchanges between delegations and direct contacts between legal experts.

Gürlek said cooperation between the countries’ judicial authorities was particularly important in combating terrorism and its financing, organized crime, cybercrime and money laundering.

He referred to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to Riyadh in February, during which an agreement in the field of justice was signed, and said today’s talks were intended to support its implementation and identify further areas of cooperation.