Türkiye, others slam mass incursions into Aqsa compound

Türkiye, others slam mass incursions into Aqsa compound

ANKARA
Türkiye, others slam mass incursions into Aqsa compound

Eight countries, including Türkiye, on July 23 strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by far-right groups and thousands of Israeli settlers, led by extremist Israeli ministers.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates denounced the “mass incursions by settlers into the Noble Sanctuary” of Al-Aqsa.

The diplomats underscored that the storming of Islam’s third-holiest site took place under the protection of Israeli police forces.

“These provocative actions fuel hatred and extremism, and obstruct efforts to advance a just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution,” the statement said, calling the escalation “an unlawful attempt to alter the historical and legal status quo” of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.”

The foreign ministers called on Israel, as “the occupying power,” to immediately lift restrictions on access to Jerusalem’s Old City and end measures preventing Muslims from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They also urged the international community to adopt a firm stance compelling Israel to halt its ongoing violations and unlawful practices against Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and to cease actions that infringe upon their sanctity.

More than 4,200 Israeli settlers and members of far-right groups stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday, one of the largest incursions this year, to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B’Av.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also entered the site under heavy police protection.

In an earlier statement, Türkiye condemned the raid “in the strongest terms.”

Videos circulated by Israeli right-wing activists showed occupiers performing collective prayers opposite the Dome of the Rock. Another clip showed the Israeli flag being raised inside the compound as participants sang the Israeli national anthem in the presence of Israeli police.

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