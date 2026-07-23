Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

NEW DELHI
Modi vows crackdown on exam fraud fuelling protests in India

Demonstrators stage a march in Mumbai in solidarity with ongoing protests against alleged exam irregularities.

On July 22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed “stringent punishment” for those involved in exam fraud that has fueled student anger, in his first direct comments tied to major protests challenging his government.

The comments came after thousands of protesters, led by the social media-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, rallied in New Delhi on July 22, triggering fresh clashes with the police.


“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth,” he said in a social media post, promising to set up fast-track courts to punish those involved in question paper leaks.


“Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” he added.


The protesters, mostly young students, have been demanding the resignation of the education minister over exam paper leaks since last month.


Protests snowballed on July 20 after police fired tear gas and baton-charged tens of thousands of demonstrators as they tried to march to parliament on the opening day of the monsoon session.


As tensions escalated, protesters responded by hurling stones, marking the largest street rally in the capital in about five years.


At least 178 people, including security personnel, were injured in the violence, according to the police.


The CJP, which has millions of followers on social media, emerged in May initially as a satirical response to Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly likening young people to “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing.


The movement has since broadened its agenda to include concerns over unemployment, opportunities for young people and what it describes as Modi’s increasingly authoritarian style of governance.


The protests have emerged as one of the biggest challenges to Hindu-nationalist Modi since his reelection for a third term in office in 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

    More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

  2. UN chief in Syria, first such visit since 2009

    UN chief in Syria, first such visit since 2009

  3. Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia as Trump weighs harder Iran strikes

    Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia as Trump weighs harder Iran strikes

  4. When did we become so obsessed with sushi?

    When did we become so obsessed with sushi?

  5. Bodrum’s new culinary powerhouses

    Bodrum’s new culinary powerhouses
Recommended
More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain
UN chief in Syria, first such visit since 2009

UN chief in Syria, first such visit since 2009
Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia as Trump weighs harder Iran strikes

Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia as Trump weighs harder Iran strikes
Türks term as UN human rights chief extended despite US warnings

Türk's term as UN human rights chief extended despite US warnings
Israels Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office
Russia hits arms expo near Kiev, kills 10: officials

Russia hits arms expo near Kiev, kills 10: officials
Dubai pays residents to bring visitors amid tourism slump

Dubai pays residents to bring visitors amid tourism slump
WORLD More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

France and Spain evacuated more than 160,000 people as unprecedented forest fires ravaged areas on July 25 near Madrid and Bordeaux, a French city flanked by tourist havens and world-renowned vineyards.
ECONOMY Bodrum’s new culinary powerhouses

Bodrum’s new culinary powerhouses

Few restaurants in Türkiye enjoy the reputation of 7 Mehmet. For many people, it is reason enough to travel to Antalya for a meal. Despite its popularity, the restaurant has always avoided expansion. It never considered opening a second location, even in Antalya. That reflected owner Mehmet Akdağ’s perfectionist approach. This summer, he changed his mind with the opening of “Daha” at The Bodrum EDITION. Even the name, meaning “more,” reflects the ambition behind the project.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿