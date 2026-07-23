ECB holds key deposit rate at 2.25 pct amid Iran war flare-up

The European Central Bank on July 23 kept its key deposit rate unchanged at 2.25 percent and said it was "closely monitoring" the inflationary impact of fresh conflict in the Middle East.
"Uncertainty remains high and the full inflationary impact of the energy shock has yet to play out," the lender of last resort for the 21 countries that use the euro said. "The Governing Council is therefore closely monitoring the intensity and duration of the shock."
Few restaurants in Türkiye enjoy the reputation of 7 Mehmet. For many people, it is reason enough to travel to Antalya for a meal. Despite its popularity, the restaurant has always avoided expansion. It never considered opening a second location, even in Antalya. That reflected owner Mehmet Akdağ’s perfectionist approach. This summer, he changed his mind with the opening of “Daha” at The Bodrum EDITION. Even the name, meaning “more,” reflects the ambition behind the project.