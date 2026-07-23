ECB holds key deposit rate at 2.25 pct amid Iran war flare-up

ECB holds key deposit rate at 2.25 pct amid Iran war flare-up

FRANKFURT
ECB holds key deposit rate at 2.25 pct amid Iran war flare-up


The European Central Bank on July 23 kept its key deposit rate unchanged at 2.25 percent and said it was "closely monitoring" the inflationary impact of fresh conflict in the Middle East.

"Uncertainty remains high and the full inflationary impact of the energy shock has yet to play out," the lender of last resort for the 21 countries that use the euro said. "The Governing Council is therefore closely monitoring the intensity and duration of the shock."

ECB, Iran, war,

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