Thousands of far-right Israelis raid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM

Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led thousands of Israelis into Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound on July 23, breaching the site’s decades-old status quo as he marked a Jewish day of mourning.

The visit coincided with Tisha B’Av, the Jewish fast day commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples.

This year it is being observed from July 22 night through 23, with Jews fasting for roughly 25 hours.

Beyond the temples’ destruction, the day is traditionally tied to a string of calamities said to have befallen the Jewish people on or near the same date throughout history.

AFP footage showed Ben-Gvir and hundreds of fellow worshippers at the Al-Aqsa compound, including Jewish settlers who lined up from the early morning hours to enter the site.

Many Jews also performed prayers at the compound.

“Look at what’s happening here , Jews are praying and feel that they are the rightful owners here,” Ben Gvir said in a video filmed at the compound and posted on his Telegram channel.

“Everywhere, people understand that the State of Israel is the sovereign authority. There is still more to do, and with God’s help, we will continue to move forward.”

Located in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the compound is revered as Islam’s third holiest site and, simultaneously, as Judaism’s most sacred location, where the two ancient temples once stood.

Access is governed by a decades-old “status quo” arrangement between Israel and Jordan, whose religious foundation administers the site.

Under that arrangement, Jews may visit but are not permitted to pray there, while Muslim worship is meant to continue uninterrupted.

In recent years, however, Ben Gvir and other Jewish visitors have repeatedly tested and breached those limits, including through open prayer at the compound, drawing condemnation from Jordan, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority and Muslim religious bodies.