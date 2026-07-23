Greece Oks plans to buy anti-drone ‘Achilles Shield’ for 2.8 bn euros

Greece Oks plans to buy anti-drone ‘Achilles Shield’ for 2.8 bn euros

ATHENS
Greece Oks plans to buy anti-drone ‘Achilles Shield’ for 2.8 bn euros

 

Greece on July 23 approved plans to buy an anti-missile, anti-aircraft and anti-drone defensive dome called “Achilles Shield” from Israel for 2.8 billion euros, a Defense Ministry source has said.

The purchase is part of a 4.2 billion euro ($4.8 billion) defense spending blitz which also includes C-390 Millennium transport aircraft, Heron unmanned aerial vehicles, Apache helicopter missiles, Victa stealth watercraft and frigate sonar systems, according to a ministry document.

“Achilles Shield was approved” at a meeting of the Greek council of foreign affairs and defense (KYSEA), headed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the ministry source said.

Greece has traditionally invested at least two percent of gross domestic product on its defense owing to decades of tension with regional rivals Türkiye.

It now allocates more than three percent of output to defense.

Under Mitsotakis, Greece has invested heavily in upgrading its armed forces, initially in French-made Belharra ships and Rafale warplanes.

Athens has agreed to purchase four Belharra defense and intervention frigates, having already ordered 24 Rafale fighter jets.

During a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in April, Greece and France renewed a 2021 defense cooperation agreement that made the weapons purchases possible.

“If your sovereignty is jeopardized, we will stand by your side,” Macron said at the time before visiting Kimon, the first Belharra frigate delivered to Greece.

Athens has also signed a deal for the acquisition of 20 U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets.

In 2025, Mitsotakis announced 25 billion euros would be spent on defense over the next 12 years.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

    More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

  2. UN chief in Syria, first such visit since 2009

    UN chief in Syria, first such visit since 2009

  3. Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia as Trump weighs harder Iran strikes

    Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia as Trump weighs harder Iran strikes

  4. When did we become so obsessed with sushi?

    When did we become so obsessed with sushi?

  5. Bodrum’s new culinary powerhouses

    Bodrum’s new culinary powerhouses
Recommended
More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain
UN chief in Syria, first such visit since 2009

UN chief in Syria, first such visit since 2009
Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia as Trump weighs harder Iran strikes

Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia as Trump weighs harder Iran strikes
Türks term as UN human rights chief extended despite US warnings

Türk's term as UN human rights chief extended despite US warnings
Israels Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office
Russia hits arms expo near Kiev, kills 10: officials

Russia hits arms expo near Kiev, kills 10: officials
Dubai pays residents to bring visitors amid tourism slump

Dubai pays residents to bring visitors amid tourism slump
WORLD More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

More than 160,000 flee out-of-control wildfires in France, Spain

France and Spain evacuated more than 160,000 people as unprecedented forest fires ravaged areas on July 25 near Madrid and Bordeaux, a French city flanked by tourist havens and world-renowned vineyards.
ECONOMY Bodrum’s new culinary powerhouses

Bodrum’s new culinary powerhouses

Few restaurants in Türkiye enjoy the reputation of 7 Mehmet. For many people, it is reason enough to travel to Antalya for a meal. Despite its popularity, the restaurant has always avoided expansion. It never considered opening a second location, even in Antalya. That reflected owner Mehmet Akdağ’s perfectionist approach. This summer, he changed his mind with the opening of “Daha” at The Bodrum EDITION. Even the name, meaning “more,” reflects the ambition behind the project.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿