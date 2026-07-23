Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report

ANKARA

Ousted opposition leader Özgür Özel’s planned new party is not expected to initially seek transfers from Republican People’s Party (CHP) mayors in order to avoid creating divisions in local administrations, according to the media.

Özel is not in favor of mayors joining the new formation at this stage, daily Hürriyet reported on July 23, citing unnamed sources.

“Everyone you have not personally heard saying ‘I am not with Özgür Özel and his friends’ is with us, rest assured,” Özel said during a parliamentary meeting on July 21.

The sources said many municipal councils are operating with fragile majorities, and the transfer of mayors could create difficulties if even a small number of council members take different positions.

Ongoing investigations into several CHP-run municipalities were also reportedly among the reasons Özel and his allies do not expect mayors to join the new party immediately, as they aim to start a “blank page” with the new formation.

The planned split follows a court ruling that annulled the CHP’s 38th ordinary convention held in November 2023 and reinstated former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Efforts by Özel’s camp to force an extraordinary vote after the ruling failed.

The case was referred to the Court of Appeals shortly before the judicial recess began on July 20, making a final ruling unlikely in the near term.

Meanwhile, some top CHP members close to Özel are expected to remain temporarily within the party as a precaution against possible outcomes of the high court’s ruling.

Seventy-four CHP provincial organizations had backed Özel during the dispute. Of those, 51 were removed from their positions by the Kılıçdaroğlu-led administration, while nearly 20 were referred to disciplinary boards with requests for expulsion.

Around 90 CHP lawmakers are expected to join Özel’s new political movement, with some reports suggesting the number could eventually approach 100.

Özel announced plans to establish a new party during his farewell address at the CHP’s weekly meeting in parliament on July 21, which was attended by more than 80 lawmakers.

Once the resignations are completed, the CHP is expected to lose its status as the largest opposition party in parliament to the new formation.

However, the transfer of lawmakers alone would not automatically grant the new party eligibility for state treasury funding.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli argued that Özel’s new party should receive a share of state aid proportional to the number of lawmakers it holds.Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report

ANKARA

Ousted opposition leader Özgür Özel’s planned new party is not expected to initially seek transfers from Republican People’s Party (CHP) mayors, in order to avoid creating divisions in local administrations, according to the media.

Özel is not in favor of mayors joining the new formation at this stage, daily Hürriyet reported on July 23, citing unnamed sources.

“Everyone you have not personally heard saying ‘I am not with Özgür Özel and his friends’ is with us, rest assured,” Özel said during a parliamentary meeting on July 21.

The sources said many municipal councils are operating with fragile majorities, and the transfer of mayors could create difficulties if even a small number of council members take different positions.

Ongoing investigations into several CHP-run municipalities were also reportedly among the reasons Özel and his allies do not expect mayors to join the new party immediately, as they aim to start a “blank page” with the new formation.

The planned split follows a court ruling that annulled the CHP’s 38th ordinary convention held in November 2023 and reinstated former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Efforts by Özel’s camp to force an extraordinary vote after the ruling failed.

The case was referred to the Court of Appeals shortly before the judicial recess began on July 20, making a final ruling unlikely in the near term.

Meanwhile, some top CHP members close to Özel are expected to remain temporarily within the party as a precaution against possible outcomes of the high court’s ruling.

Seventy-four CHP provincial organizations had backed Özel during the dispute. Of those, 51 were removed from their positions by the Kılıçdaroğlu-led administration, while nearly 20 were referred to disciplinary boards with requests for expulsion.

Around 90 CHP lawmakers are expected to join Özel’s new political movement, with some reports suggesting the number could eventually approach 100.

Özel announced plans to establish a new party during his farewell address at the CHP’s weekly meeting in parliament on July 21, which was attended by more than 80 lawmakers.

Once the resignations are completed, the CHP is expected to lose its status as the largest opposition party in parliament to the new formation.

However, the transfer of lawmakers alone would not automatically grant the new party eligibility for state treasury funding.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli argued that Özel’s new party should receive a share of state aid proportional to the number of lawmakers it holds.