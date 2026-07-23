Graduate employment declines slightly in Türkiye: Official data

ANKARA



Around 73.9 percent of bachelor’s degree graduates in Türkiye were employed in 2025, marking a slight decline from the previous year, according to data released on July 23 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The employment rate for university graduates with a bachelor’s degree fell from 75. percent in 2024 to 73.9 percent in 2025, the institute said.

Medicine remained the field with the highest graduate employment rate, with 95.5 percent of new doctors securing jobs shortly after completing their studies, beginning careers in hospitals.

On average, graduates of four-year university programs found their first job 14 months after graduation, the data showed.

When monthly earnings were examined, pilot training ranked as the highest-paying bachelor’s program. It was followed by mathematical engineering, space engineering, aeronautical engineering and control and automation engineering.

The figures were released just days after the announcement of the results of Türkiye’s nationwide university entrance examination, in which around 2.2 million candidates sat for the hours-long test in hopes of gaining admission to higher education.

A total of 11 students achieved perfect scores, sharing first place nationwide. Kabataş Erkek High School, one of Istanbul’s most prestigious public high schools, produced the highest number of top scorers.

In separate interviews following the results, many of the top-ranked students said they were planning to pursue medicine or engineering, reflecting the continued appeal of those fields.