Gendarmerie detains director over drug allegations in Bursa

Gendarmerie detains director over drug allegations in Bursa

BURSA
Gendarmerie detains director over drug allegations in Bursa

 

Gendarmerie forces detained director Ezel Akay and his musician brother Eren Kazım Akay over drug trafficking allegations after executing a search warrant at their house in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Bursa.

Bursa Provincial Gendarmerie Command narcotics teams executed a search warrant at the brothers’ house in the İnegöl district following technical surveillance. Units seized 1,131 grams of cannabis, 21 potted cannabis roots, an active climate control system and various materials.

Footage showed ultraviolet lights and a climate system installed in multiple rooms, including the bathroom, to cultivate cannabis. A narcotics dog named Takip searched wardrobes and desk drawers.

Authorities seized the drugs and referred the suspects to İnegöl State Hospital to provide blood and hair samples for testing. Following medical examinations, the brothers were taken to a gendarmerie station for questioning.

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