Bosphorus: Waterway of work, life in Istanbul

Bosphorus: Waterway of work, life in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Bosphorus: Waterway of work, life in Istanbul

A fisherman repairs a fishing net on the bank of the Bosphorus Strait, while a ferry captain steers a vessel in the photo below.

As the sun sets over Istanbul, commuters hurry aboard ferries crossing the Bosphorus while many others are just beginning their workday along the busy waterway that divides Europe and Asia.


For centuries, trade, travel and migration have flowed through the Bosphorus, a 19-mile (30-kilometer) strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara.


Today, the winding waterway is the backdrop to the daily routines of thousands of people whose lives are shaped by its waters.


Ferry crews, fishermen, divers, street photographers, restoration workers and musicians make their living on or beside its waters. Residents and visitors come to fish, swim or simply enjoy the shoreline.


“I can’t imagine myself living any other life without ships,” ferry captain Fatih Tırık, who has spent years navigating the crowded strait.


Speaking to the Associated Press, Restoration worker Yüksel Baloğlu, who helps preserve the centuries-old Rumeli Fortress overlooking the water, said he enjoys working there “whether it’s hot in the summer or cold in the winter.”


According to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Istanbul consolidated its position as Türkiye’s primary tourism hub in 2025, welcoming a staggering 17.4 million foreign visitors.


This massive influx accounted for 34.92 percent of all international arrivals nationwide. On the global stage, the megacity solidified its status as a premier destination, ranking 5th worldwide in international visitor numbers according to Euromonitor International indices.


However, behind its iconic skyline and rich historical tapestry lies a more complex reality for its residents.


Home to over 15 million people, Türkiye’s most populous metropolis is increasingly pushing its locals away.


While the city’s breathtaking views and rich cultural heritage remain undeniable draws, escalating hyper-density, severe traffic congestion and a rising cost of living have driven a growing number of residents to contemplate an exit.


This sentiment is clearly reflected in recent demographics. Official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed that out-migration surpassed in-migration in Istanbul in 2025, even as it remained the nation’s top migration destination overall.


During the year, approximately 371,000 people relocated from Istanbul to other provinces, whereas nearly 330,000 moved into the city.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israels Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

    Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

  2. Russia hits arms expo near Kiev, kills 10: officials

    Russia hits arms expo near Kiev, kills 10: officials

  3. Russian central bank cuts key interest rate despite rising inflation

    Russian central bank cuts key interest rate despite rising inflation

  4. Turkish media watchdog plans to license YouTube channels

    Turkish media watchdog plans to license YouTube channels

  5. Village guard jailed in long-running Doku case

    Village guard jailed in long-running Doku case
Recommended
Turkish media watchdog plans to license YouTube channels

Turkish media watchdog plans to license YouTube channels
Village guard jailed in long-running Doku case

Village guard jailed in long-running Doku case
Erdoğan: Proud of reopening Hagia Sophia for worship

Erdoğan: Proud of reopening Hagia Sophia for worship
Climate change expands dry zones in Türkiye

Climate change expands dry zones in Türkiye
Özel and 90 allies quit CHP, launch New Party

Özel and 90 allies quit CHP, launch New Party
Türkiye, others slam mass incursions into Aqsa compound

Türkiye, others slam mass incursions into Aqsa compound
Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report

Özel’s new party unlikely to seek transfer of CHP mayors: Report
WORLD Israels Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 28, the Israeli leader's office said.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts key interest rate despite rising inflation

Russian central bank cuts key interest rate despite rising inflation

Russia's central bank delivered a modest interest rate cut on July 24, despite a spike in inflation driven by spiralling fuel prices triggered by mass Ukrainian strikes on refineries.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿