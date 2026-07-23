Bosphorus: Waterway of work, life in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A fisherman repairs a fishing net on the bank of the Bosphorus Strait, while a ferry captain steers a vessel in the photo below.

As the sun sets over Istanbul, commuters hurry aboard ferries crossing the Bosphorus while many others are just beginning their workday along the busy waterway that divides Europe and Asia.



For centuries, trade, travel and migration have flowed through the Bosphorus, a 19-mile (30-kilometer) strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara.



Today, the winding waterway is the backdrop to the daily routines of thousands of people whose lives are shaped by its waters.



Ferry crews, fishermen, divers, street photographers, restoration workers and musicians make their living on or beside its waters. Residents and visitors come to fish, swim or simply enjoy the shoreline.



“I can’t imagine myself living any other life without ships,” ferry captain Fatih Tırık, who has spent years navigating the crowded strait.



Speaking to the Associated Press, Restoration worker Yüksel Baloğlu, who helps preserve the centuries-old Rumeli Fortress overlooking the water, said he enjoys working there “whether it’s hot in the summer or cold in the winter.”



According to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Istanbul consolidated its position as Türkiye’s primary tourism hub in 2025, welcoming a staggering 17.4 million foreign visitors.



This massive influx accounted for 34.92 percent of all international arrivals nationwide. On the global stage, the megacity solidified its status as a premier destination, ranking 5th worldwide in international visitor numbers according to Euromonitor International indices.



However, behind its iconic skyline and rich historical tapestry lies a more complex reality for its residents.



Home to over 15 million people, Türkiye’s most populous metropolis is increasingly pushing its locals away.



While the city’s breathtaking views and rich cultural heritage remain undeniable draws, escalating hyper-density, severe traffic congestion and a rising cost of living have driven a growing number of residents to contemplate an exit.



This sentiment is clearly reflected in recent demographics. Official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed that out-migration surpassed in-migration in Istanbul in 2025, even as it remained the nation’s top migration destination overall.



During the year, approximately 371,000 people relocated from Istanbul to other provinces, whereas nearly 330,000 moved into the city.