Crews partially contain Fethiye forest fire

MUĞLA

Aerial teams resumed operations early on July 23 to partially contain a forest fire in the southern province of Muğla’s Fethiye district, as crews halted separate regional blazes on July 22.

The fire started at 12:10 p.m. on July 22 outside forested areas before spreading to the woods in the Göcek neighborhood, Muğla Governor İdris Akbıyık said. Flames damaged four bungalows and forced the evacuation of one area.

Air and ground units largely brought the flames under control. Operations involve 14 helicopters, five planes, 21 water sprinklers, nine water tankers, three dozers and 200 personnel. Forestry workers battled high temperatures and smoke throughout the night.

The fire’s energy significantly decreased, Akbıyık said. The operation involves coordination between the Regional Forestry Directorate, Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), gendarmerie, police, Muğla Metropolitan Municipality, MUSKİ, State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) and the Coast Guard, monitored via drones from the city center, he said.

In the southern province of Antalya, a fire began in the Kepez district’s Çamlıca neighborhood on July 22. Residents made arrangements in their gardens, carried out excavations with heavy machinery and watered dry grass with buckets to protect their homes.

Authorities evacuated some houses and gendarmerie secured the perimeter. Crews deploying five helicopters, four aircraft, 12 sprinklers, four water supply trucks and four first response vehicles halted the flames at 5:54 p.m., initiating cooling operations.

In the western province of Afyonkarahisar, a blaze starting at 1:00 p.m. on July 22 between the Sülün and Büyükkalecik towns and the Bayraktepe neighborhood was stopped at 5:00 p.m. Teams deployed nine fire trucks, four forestry vehicles and heavy machinery, requesting aerial support.

Meanwhile, crews brought a forest fire near the western province of Aydın’s Kayran neighborhood under control following an emergency 112 call, with cooling works ongoing.