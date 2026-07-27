Erdoğan convenes AKP board as anti-terror bill nears parliament

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan convenes his ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) top body on July 27 as the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative entered a critical phase ahead of the expected submission of a legal framework to parliament.

Designed to establish the legal basis for the initiative, the proposal was expected to be reviewed by Erdoğan and the AKP’s central executive board before being presented to lawmakers.

Representatives appointed by political parties for the process are expected to meet this week to discuss a roadmap for opening the draft legislation to joint signatures and coordinating political consultations.

The legislation follows a series of consultations led by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş with representatives from the AKP, its ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the New Path bloc.

Meanwhile, political contacts are set to continue, with DEM Party co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan scheduled to visit political parties this week as discussions over the initiative proceed.

The proposed law is intended to provide the legal framework for a process aimed at the complete disarmament and dissolution of PKK.

The initiative gained momentum after the terror group announced in May 2025 that it had ended its armed campaign and dissolved its organizational structure.

Parliament later established the 51-member National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission to oversee the political dimension of the process. The body includes representatives from all major political parties except the İYİ (Good) Party.