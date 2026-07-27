Türkiye adopts 10-year vision to track population trends, strengthen family policies

Türkiye adopts 10-year vision to track population trends, strengthen family policies

ANKARA
Türkiye adopts 10-year vision to track population trends, strengthen family policies

 

Türkiye has introduced a new long-term strategy to address demographic challenges by closely monitoring changes in family structure and population trends, as the country faces declining birth rates and an aging population.

The Family and Population Decade Vision Document, prepared by the Family and Social Services Ministry, aims to regularly monitor changes in family and population patterns, identify the reasons behind them and assess their impact on individuals, families and society.

Building on initiatives launched during 2025, designated as the “Year of the Family,” the document sets out a roadmap based on five priorities: protecting the family institution, encouraging marriage, increasing fertility, supporting the development of young people while improving the well-being of older adults and promoting balanced population distribution through rural development.

The ministry will prepare regular action plans to put these goals into practice and track their progress. It will also strengthen the country’s data infrastructure to ensure future policies are based on scientific evidence.

A new data and analysis platform will be created using information from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and other public institutions. The platform will regularly produce research and official statistics on family and population trends, helping policymakers understand both the causes of demographic change and its long-term effects.

Government institutions will also examine how demographic shifts could affect their areas of responsibility and develop preventive measures accordingly. Universities will be encouraged to open graduate programs on family and population studies, while new funding will support academic research and international cooperation in the field.

The strategy comes as Türkiye’s birth rate continues to decline. According to TÜİK, 895,374 babies were born in 2025, with boys accounting for 51.4 percent of births and girls 48.6 percent.
The country’s total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime — fell to 1.42 in 2025, down from 2.38 in 2001. It has remained below 2.1 children per woman, the level needed for a population to replace itself without migration, for the past nine years.

The number of provinces with very low birth rates has also increased dramatically. In 2017, only four of Türkiye’s 81 provinces had fertility rates below 1.50, compared with 59 provinces in 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

    Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

  2. Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

    Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

  3. Zelensky in UK for first meeting with Burnham

    Zelensky in UK for first meeting with Burnham

  4. Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

    Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

  5. Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court

    Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court
Recommended
Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation
Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official
Dozens of mayors eye move to Özel’s New Party

Dozens of mayors eye move to Özel’s New Party
Fidan to host Sudan’s top diplomat in Ankara

Fidan to host Sudan’s top diplomat in Ankara
Erdoğan convenes AKP board as anti-terror bill nears parliament

Erdoğan convenes AKP board as anti-terror bill nears parliament
Ankara reiterates two-state solution ahead of UN chief’s visit

Ankara reiterates two-state solution ahead of UN chief’s visit
13 more detained in graft probe into popular singer’s charity

13 more detained in graft probe into popular singer’s charity
WORLD Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 27 named a new transport minister, completing a chaotic cabinet reshuffle sparked by a senior party member resigning over a surrogacy scandal.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has revised its air passenger forecast to nearly 259 million this year — a 4.6 percent increase over its previous estimate of 249 million.
SPORTS Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.
﻿