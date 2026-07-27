Istanbul artisan revives centuries-old carpets from palaces, sacred sites

ISTANBUL

In a small workshop in Istanbul’s historic carpet market, master restorer Ahmet Bayrakdar has spent nearly four decades bringing centuries-old carpets back to life, repairing rare pieces from royal collections and historic sites around the world while preserving their original craftsmanship.

Working from the Carpet Dealers’ Bazaar in Istanbul’s Fatih district, Bayrakdar restores antique handwoven carpets using traditional techniques, receiving orders from both Türkiye and abroad.

Bayrakdar told the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency that he began his career as an apprentice in 1987 after arriving in Istanbul from Aksaray for what was initially meant to be a short visit. He later took over the workshop where he trained and specialized in restoring antique silk carpets.

Over the years, he has repaired carpets belonging to royal families and private collectors from different countries.

One of his most challenging projects is an 18th-century Ottoman carpet woven at Istanbul’s historic Feshane workshop for the imperial palace. The restoration has taken three years and is expected to be completed within the next two months.

“The most remarkable feature of this carpet is that our ancestors combined silk with metal threads,” Bayrakdar said.

“They blended fine copper threads into the silk, creating one of the rarest weaving techniques in the world. The borders also contain poems and praises dedicated to the Ottoman dynasty,” he added.

Another restoration awaiting his workshop carries deep religious significance. Bayrakdar said the carpet was used in the Rawdah al-Sharifah, the area between the Prophet Muhammad’s tomb and the pulpit at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

“We expected a carpet from a palace or a royal family because we often receive such projects,” he said.

“When we learned it was a carpet from the Rawdah, where millions of Muslims have prayed during Hajj and Umrah, we were deeply moved. Restoring it in our workshop in Türkiye gives it an even greater spiritual meaning for us.”

Bayrakdar said not every antique carpet can be restored safely, particularly those more than 200 years old.