Anti-terror initiative to top AKP, Cabinet agendas

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to chair a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) central executive board (MYK) on July 27, with planned legislation linked to the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative expected to top the agenda.

Party officials are expected to brief Erdoğan on preparations for the legal framework. Technical drafting of the proposal is likely to begin after his assessment and approval, Turkish media reported.

The initiative is aimed at completing the disarmament and dissolution of PKK.

The presidential cabinet, which last met on July 13, is expected to convene on July 29 after a two-week break.

The latest stage of the initiative is also expected to be among its main agenda items, alongside field assessments by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

Economic developments will also be discussed after the Central Bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 37 percent last week.

Cabinet members are expected to examine market indicators and possible additional measures to support price stability.

The renewed conflict between the United States and Iran and developments in the Strait of Hormuz, particularly their effects on global markets, are also expected to be assessed.

Other topics are likely to include efforts to resolve U.S. sanctions imposed under CAATSA and clear the way for the delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, as well as measures against forest fires amid high temperatures.