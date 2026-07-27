Syrian president hails Erdoğan’s role in sanctions relief

Syrian president hails Erdoğan’s role in sanctions relief

DAMASCUS
Syrian president hails Erdoğan’s role in sanctions relief

 

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has credited President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia with helping persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to lift Caesar Act sanctions on Syria last year.

“Saudi Arabia mediated last year, and President Erdoğan intervened with the United States and President Trump to lift the sanctions on Syria,” al-Sharaa said in an interview with Al Jazeera broadcast on July 26.

“President Trump was convinced and lifted the Caesar Act sanctions,” he added.

Al-Sharaa said Syria’s continued designation as a state sponsor of terrorism was the main remaining U.S. restriction, arguing that earlier sanctions relief would have limited effect until the designation was removed. Syria has been on the list since 1979.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio notified Congress on July 8 that Washington had begun the process of rescinding the designation. The decision is subject to a 45-day congressional review.

According to al-Sharaa, Trump will sign the final decision once the review period ends.

He said Damascus had provided assurances addressing the grounds for the original designation, including commitments that Syria would not serve as a haven for terrorism or facilitate transfers of weapons or funds.

The assurances were not linked to any external role expected of Damascus, he added.

Washington has lifted most economic sanctions imposed on Syria, but the terrorism designation has continued to hinder the country’s access to international finance and investment.

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