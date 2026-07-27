Fidan, Guterres discuss Syria and Cyprus

Fidan, Guterres discuss Syria and Cyprus

ANKARA
Fidan, Guterres discuss Syria and Cyprus

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed developments in Syria and Cyprus with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call on July 26, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The call took place as Guterres continued a three-day visit to Syria before traveling to Cyprus for talks on the island’s stalled peace process.

At a news conference in Damascus, Guterres said the United Nations would submit a detailed report to the Security Council later this month on Israeli violations in Syria.

He described violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as “unacceptable” and urged Israel to comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Guterres met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani during the visit, reaffirming the U.N.’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and recovery.

He also said U.N. humanitarian assistance currently covered only around 20 percent of the Syrian population’s needs.

The U.N. chief is due to visit Cyprus from July 27 to 29 as part of his good offices mission.

He will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman, Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides and other stakeholders to discuss the peace process and the work of the U.N. peacekeeping force on the island.

Fidan separately held phone calls on July 26 with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to discuss negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The contacts followed two consecutive nights without reported U.S. or Iranian strikes after two weeks of bombardment.

Washington and Tehran reached a memorandum of understanding in June that included a ceasefire following mediation by Qatar and Pakistan.

Qatar’s state news agency said Al Thani called for the commitments under the memorandum to be upheld and stressed the need to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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