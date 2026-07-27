Otokar begins Romanian-built COBRA II deliveries

ANKARA

Deliveries of COBRA II 4x4 tactical wheeled armored vehicles produced entirely in Romania have begun for the Romanian Armed Forces, marking a new phase in Türkiye’s largest-ever single armored land vehicle export project.

The program covers 1,059 COBRA II vehicles ordered by Romania. Following the delivery of vehicles manufactured in Türkiye, the first COBRA II units produced at the Automecanica Mediaș facility in Romania have now been handed over to the Romanian military.

With serial production progressing as planned, Otokar’s Mediaș facility has become the company’s manufacturing hub in Europe and its first production site within the European Union. The development gives Romania the capability to carry out all stages of production for a 4x4 armored vehicle rather than simply assembling imported components.

More than 780 of the 1,059 vehicles ordered by Romania are scheduled to be produced in Mediaș over a five-year period. Around 300 vehicles have been delivered so far, while 216 units, including four new variants, are planned for delivery during 2026.

Yusuf Fettahlıoğlu, General Manager of Automecanica Mediaș, said the Mediaș facility is expected to evolve into a regional land-systems hub capable of supporting future export opportunities within NATO and European Union defense programs, in addition to meeting the needs of the Romanian Armed Forces.

The 140,000-square-meter facility has been equipped to NATO standards and operates according to the same production standards used at Otokar’s facilities in Türkiye.

Since its introduction in 2013, the COBRA II has been selected by more than 20 users in 13 countries, including over 600 vehicles operated by NATO members. The vehicle is currently in service in 30 different variants worldwide.