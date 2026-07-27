Türkiye expands satellite reach into Mideast through Qatar partnership

Türkiye expands satellite reach into Mideast through Qatar partnership

ANKARA
Türkiye expands satellite reach into Mideast through Qatar partnership

Türkiye’s state satellite operator TÜRKSAT is set to expand its regional footprint through a strategic partnership with Qatar, adding a high-capacity communications satellite to its fleet and extending services across the Middle East and beyond.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the new Türksat-Biruni satellite, developed with Qatari financing and cooperation with satellite operator Es’hailSat, will operate from the 50 degrees East orbital position. Equipped with high-capacity Ka-band technology, the satellite is expected to significantly boost Türkiye’s communications capabilities and strengthen its competitiveness in the global satellite market.

Türksat-Biruni will expand broadband internet services while supporting aviation and maritime connectivity, government communications and corporate data transmission. The project is also expected to provide up to 50 gigabits per second of additional capacity for TÜRKSAT’s network.

Under the partnership, TÜRKSAT and Es’hailSat will jointly leverage their satellite assets, ground infrastructure, distribution networks and customer portfolios, enabling more efficient use of resources and accelerating the satellite’s commercial deployment.

The satellite, although manufactured by Es’hailSat, will be registered with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) under TÜRKSAT, preserving the country’s frequency and orbital rights at 50 degrees East.

The new satellite is expected to enhance TÜRKSAT’s coverage across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, Central Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

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