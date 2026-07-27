13 more detained in graft probe into popular singer’s charity

13 more detained in graft probe into popular singer’s charity

ISTANBUL
13 more detained in graft probe into popular singer’s charity

 

Police detained 13 suspects on July 27 morning in Istanbul during the fresh wave of the probe into alleged financial irregularities involving Ahbap, a charity founded by Turkish popular singer Haluk Levent.

“Housing and container purchases, suspicious real estate transfers, checks issued by the association and financial and commercial relations are being examined,” Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on X.

Detainees included Başaran Holding Chairman Hüseyin Başaran, Ahbap purchasing manager and several construction firm officials.

Prosecutors investigate companies failing to complete promised housing following the deadly 2023 earthquakes despite receiving significant donation transfers.

Prosecutors also summoned journalist Uğur Dündar, artist-director Mahsun Kırmızıgül, singer-actress Gülben Ergen, actress Elçin Sangu and rock musician Hayko Cepkin to ask their knowledge about the issue.
They join previously summoned actress Hazal Kaya; journalists Fatih Altaylı, Ruşen Çakır and Özlem Gürses; comedian Şahan Gökbakar; and social media influencer Fatih Koparan.

According to the prosecutor’s office, investigators claim that Levent transferred roughly 120 million Turkish Liras (approximately $2.5 million) from the charity through multiple bank accounts, including one registered in the name of his assistant, Yeliz K.

Prosecutors further allege that between 2020 and 2026, Levent wagered nearly 990 million liras on online betting platforms, incurring losses of around 390 million liras.

The prosecution also alleges that donations collected for victims of the devastating 2023 earthquakes were diverted into personal accounts, used to finance gambling activities or transferred to third parties.

Levent denied misappropriating charitable donations, maintaining that he never used relief funds for personal purposes. While acknowledging that certain administrative irregularities may have occurred, he argued that they did not constitute corruption or embezzlement.

Türkiye, detentions,

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