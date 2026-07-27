Shooting kills three, wounds four in Seattle

Shooting kills three, wounds four in Seattle

SEATTLE
Shooting kills three, wounds four in Seattle

A shooting near the Space Needle landmark in Seattle killed three people on July 26 and wounded at least four others including a toddler, officials said.


Seattle Police said one suspect was arrested and they were searching for another following the incident at a food festival in a popular tourist district of the northwestern U.S. city.


Assistant Police Chief Tyrone Davis said shots were heard around 6 p.m. and “there were two people who we believe were shooting at each other.” Two weapons were recovered.


Seattle Police said two people died at the scene at the Seattle Center and a third died in hospital.


Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said State Patrol SWAT officers had been deployed to assist local police.


“My prayers are with the families of the victims, and the responders as they work to keep people safe,” he said on X.


Mayor Katie Wilson said the shooting was “an act of horrific violence.”


“Our attention belongs to the people whose lives were taken, those fighting to recover, and the families beside them,” she said in a statement.


Wilson also expressed her thanks to “the Seattle police officers who responded to the scene and took a suspect into custody.”


Four patients were being treated at the trauma center facility at Harborview Medical Center, according to spokesperson Susan Gregg: A child, a woman of unknown age who was in surgery, a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.


One of them did not survive their injuries, Davis said, without identifying the victim.

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