DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak tops 3,000 cases

DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak tops 3,000 cases

ITURI
DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak tops 3,000 cases

Scientists are racing to develop vaccines and treatments against the Bundibugyo strain.

Medics have recorded more than 3,000 Ebola cases, including 1,354 deaths, in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s 17th outbreak, officials have said, after infections surged by around 1,000 in just 10 days.


The central African nation is battling its latest Ebola epidemic in the conflict-ridden east, a region scarred by decades of violence.


A total of 3,075 cases have now been confirmed across five provinces, official figures showed, after the outbreak passed the 2,000-case mark on July 15.


Authorities said improved detection and testing had helped identify more infections.


The outbreak, declared on May 15, is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.


Nearly 90 percent of cases have been reported in the northeastern province of Ituri, which borders South Sudan and Uganda, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).


The outbreak could last several more months, while strikes by healthcare workers demanding unpaid wages have disrupted response efforts in some hospitals.


Ebola, which spreads through contact with bodily fluids and causes hemorrhagic fever, has killed more than 15,000 people across Africa over the past 50 years.

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