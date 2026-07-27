600 ex-Israeli officials press Trump over ‘settler terrorism’ as Netanyahu due in US

TEL AVIV

Nearly 600 former senior officials from Israel’s military, intelligence and diplomatic services have called on U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene over escalating violence by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, describing their actions as terrorism.

In a letter delivered to the White House on July 26, days before Trump’s July 28 meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the group urged the U.S. president to press Israel to halt settler attacks.

“No one but you, Mr. President, can prevent this disaster,” the latter said.

“We sincerely hope that you will use your upcoming meeting with our prime minister to deliver a firm and unequivocal message on this matter.”

“Terror is terror is terror,” they wrote.

The former officials also accused members of Netanyahu’s government.

“It is no secret that certain members of our current government are orchestrating much of this chaos,” the letter said.

The signatories argued that continued settler violence, coupled with measures aimed at weakening the Palestinian Authority economically and politically, would erode Israel’s security, fuel regional instability and jeopardize diplomatic efforts promoted by Trump.

They also warned that ongoing unrest could derail Trump’s proposed 20-point Gaza plan.

The appeal was also addressed to senior Trump allies, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The appeal came as violence continued to intensify in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian residents of the village of Tell buried four men on July 25 who were killed in clashes with Israeli settlers a day earlier.

Palestinian authorities also accused Israeli settlers of setting fire to two mosques overnight into July 26.

On July 24, Netanyahu ordered the creation of new settler outposts in the West Bank in response to clashes. He later announced additional measures, including military raids on Palestinian villages.

Late on July 26, the military said its troops had apprehended more than 130 wanted individuals across the West Bank over the weekend.