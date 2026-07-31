Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have both moved a step closer to the group stages of European football competition after advancing from their respective qualifying ties this week.

Beşiktaş defeated Denmark’s Midtjylland 2-0 away in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round on July 30, completing a 3-0 aggregate victory after winning the first leg 1-0 in Istanbul on July 24.

The visitors gained a numerical advantage early in the second half when Midtjylland defender Martin Erlić was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for fouls on striker Oh Hyun-gyu.

Beşiktaş capitalized on the extra man as Milot Rashica opened the scoring in the 70th minute after Orkun Kökçü had earlier struck the post.

Kökçü then doubled the lead four minutes later from the penalty spot after Midtjylland defender Rasmus Kristensen conceded a foul inside the area.

Beşiktaş will face Czech side Hradec Králové in the third qualifying round, with the winner advancing to the playoff stage for a place in the Europa League proper.

Fenerbahçe also progressed after eliminating Poland’s Górnik Zabrze in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

Having won the first leg 1-0 in Istanbul, the Turkish side secured a 1-1 draw away on July 29 to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Anderson Talisca gave Fenerbahçe the lead in the 12th minute from the penalty spot after a video review determined Milan Škriniar had been fouled during a corner kick.

Górnik equalized deep into first-half stoppage time when Michal Sáček scored from close range following a scramble inside the penalty area, but the hosts were unable to find the goal they needed to force extra time.

Talisca scored both of Fenerbahçe’s goals across the two-legged tie, having also netted the winner in the opening leg. The Brazilian forward finished last season as the club’s top scorer with 27 goals in all competitions.

Fenerbahçe will now face Austrian champion Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round as it seeks a place in the Champions League playoffs.