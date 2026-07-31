Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen becomes Europe’s fastest-growing major airport

Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen becomes Europe’s fastest-growing major airport

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen becomes Europe’s fastest-growing major airport

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport became Europe’s fastest-growing airport in the “Major Airports” category in the first half of 2026, according to a report published by Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe).


The airport increased passenger traffic by 6.4 percent in the first six months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, recording the highest growth rate among European airports handling more than 40 million passengers.


ACI Europe said passenger traffic at European airports rose 2.6 percent in the first half of the year compared with the same period a year earlier.


The report said passenger traffic growth slowed from 4.3 percent in the first quarter to 1.3 percent in the second quarter. Domestic passenger traffic increased 3 percent, while international passenger traffic rose 2.5 percent.


According to the report, passenger traffic at airports across Türkiye increased 2.8 percent in the first six months of the year, while Sabiha Gökçen’s growth of 6.4 percent exceeded both the European and national averages.


The report said Barcelona Airport ranked second among airports in the “Major Airports” category with 4.4 percent growth, followed by Madrid Airport with 4.2 percent, Istanbul Airport with 1.6 percent and Rome Fiumicino Airport with 0.3 percent.

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