Türkiye overtakes Germany to rank seventh in steel output

ISTANBUL

Türkiye became the world’s seventh-largest crude steel producer in 2025, moving ahead of Germany as its output rose 3.3 percent to 38.1 million tons, according to the World Steel Association.

The country produced 36.9 million tons in 2024, when it ranked eighth. Germany’s output fell 8.6 percent to 34.1 million tons last year, making Türkiye Europe’s largest crude steel producer.

A World Steel Association spokesperson told Anadolu Agency that Türkiye’s rise reflected continued production growth in emerging economies while output in mature markets remained weak. The trend is expected to continue, the spokesperson added.

Veysel Yayan, secretary-general of the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TÇÜD), said Türkiye’s move ahead of Germany demonstrated the strength of its industrial base despite fluctuations in the sector.

Türkiye could maintain steady growth if steel imports were kept below 19.5 million tons and could move higher in the global rankings over the medium term, Yayan said.

The increase in production was supported by a recovery in export markets, more efficient use of capacity, new investments and domestic demand.

China remained the world’s largest producer, although its output fell 4.4 percent to 960.8 million tons. India retained second place after raising production 10.4 percent to 164.9 million tons.

The United States moved ahead of Japan to take third place with 81.9 million tons. Japan produced 80.7 million tons, followed by Russia with 67.9 million and South Korea with 62.2 million.

Global crude steel production declined 2 percent to 1.8489 billion tons in 2025. Output fell in several major producing countries, including China, Japan, Russia, South Korea and Germany, while Türkiye and India were among those recording increases.