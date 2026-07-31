Bozcaada Jazz Festival to be held in September

ISTANBUL

The festival will be held under the theme ‘Impermanence.’

The Bozcaada Jazz Festival will return for its 10th edition on Sept. 4-6, bringing music, workshops and cultural events to the Turkish island.



Inspired by Bozcaada and first launched in 2017, this year’s festival will be held under the theme “Impermanence,” inviting participants to explore the value of the present moment, organizers said in a

statement.



The festival will feature music spanning jazz, electronic, traditional, contemporary, improvisational and psychedelic genres.



Musicians from Türkiye, the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany and France will participate in this year’s edition.



The lineup includes Cağıl Kaya, Korhan Futacı, French group Photons, Tolga Boyuk, Suzan Veneman, British group Mackwood, Germany-based Pinar Tatlıkazan Quartet, Önder Focan and Gülnihal.



The festival’s “Discovery” program will extend across the island with panel discussions, workshops, guided walks and special projects centered on the theme of impermanence.



The events will include conversations on island life, viticulture, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and cultural policy, alongside music and ceramics workshops, jazz discussions, performances and birdwatching activities.