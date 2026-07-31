Ariana Grande sues alleged music hackers

Ariana Grande sues alleged music hackers

LOS ANGELES
Ariana Grande sues alleged music hackers

Grande alleges that the hackers targeted photographers and producers to obtain private material.

Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against two unidentified hackers whom she accuses of gaining access to her collaborators’ computers and leaking unreleased music and studio footage.


In court documents filed in Los Angeles and reported by U.S. media outlets, Grande alleged that the hackers targeted photographers and producers to obtain private material that was later sold “on the dark web” for “significant sums of money.”


“In 2023 alone, 45 unreleased songs belonging to Ms. Grande were hacked, stolen and leaked,” the documents said, adding that “hundreds of similar leaks have taken place” since the singer’s music debut in 2011.


Grande’s lawyers said the legal action aims to uncover the identities of the alleged hackers. The singer is seeking damages over claims including invasion of privacy, violations of California computer hacking laws and the unauthorized use of her property.


The lawsuit alleges that the hackers followed a pattern of targeting people close to Grande over several years. According to the filing, in 2025 they accessed the mobile device of a producer who had worked with the singer and obtained unreleased masters, demos and footage from recording sessions.

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