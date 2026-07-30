Museum-level Impressionist works to be auctioned

Museum-level Impressionist works to be auctioned

PARIS
Museum-level Impressionist works to be auctioned

‘Edge of the Cliffs at Pourville’ is among the works up for auction.

Some 60 museum-level works by artists such as Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir and Pablo Picasso collected by a dealer who popularized the Impressionists will be auctioned in Paris in October, Christie’s has said.


“These works, acquired directly from Monet, Renoir, Pissarro or Sisley, have been kept in the same family for more than a century and are being brought together today for the first time on the market,” the auction house said in a statement.


A visionary dealer, Paul Durand-Ruel championed the Impressionists who were initially criticized for an avant-garde style used to capture light.


The works he acquired were exhibited in Paris, London, and New York, helping to popularize the movement and the artists.


The collection “Durand-Ruel. Generations of Vision” will be exhibited at Christie’s in Paris from Oct. 16 to 21, then offered at auction on Oct. 22 during Art Basel, the international modern and contemporary art event.


Its total estimate ranges between 30.4 and 43.4 million euros, Christie’s said.


They works on offer include “Edge of the Cliffs at Pourville” by Claude Monet (1882), estimated at between 11 and 15 million euros.


The collection also includes “Young Girls by the Seaside” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, “The Louvre, Winter Sun, Morning” by Camille Pissarro, and “Still Life with Gruyere” by Pablo Picasso.

 

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